WWE superstar John Cena has built a loyal fan base over the years and it includes people of all age groups. He is a charismatic, brilliant in-ring performer and of course, an amazing actor. But there’s one thing that separates him from all other stars is his down-to-earth persona and utmost dedication towards fans. On several occasions, we have seen how the champ has made his fans feel special and recently, we witnessed one such special moment.

We are well aware that through Make-A-Wish Foundation, John has provided fans with numerous precious moments and his zeal for making everyone happy has not dimmed a bit. He is also known for giving big surprises to his chain gang, especially kids and we just love him for that. If you want to know why we are chanting the superstar’s name, again and again, let us narrate the latest incident.

As per the report in WFLA, John paid a surprise home visit to a 7-year-old fan named David Castle. Sadly, David is battling stage four cancer and our beloved star decided to do his bit to put up a smile on his little fan’s face. He also met his family and had fun with them. He paid a visit by wearing a mask and gloves to curb the spread of coronavirus. It is learnt that David was teary-eyed due to the excitement.

Well, one must say, whether it’s in the ring or outside the ring, John Cena is truly a champion!

