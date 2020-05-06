CONFIRMED! Tom Cruise’s Collaboration With Elon Musk’s Space X & NASA Is Happening For Real

It was yesterday, when we got to know that the global heartthrob Tom Cruise is planning to take his action legacy levels higher. It was said that he is collaborating with Space X head honcho Elon Musk and NASA to shoot an action film in the outer space. Meanwhile, it is today that world has got a confirmation from NASA that it is happening for real and below is all you need to know.

Jim Bridenstine, an official administrator at NASA, confirmed the news with a tweet. He expressed NASA’s excitement on collaborating with Tom Cruise. He wrote,”NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile according to a report in the Deadline, the Tom Cruise starrer will be a first narrative feature film that will be an action adventure to be shot in the outer space. The report also cleared that this is not a part of Tom’s famous Mission: Impossible franchise. The film is right now in its very initial phase and there is no studio involved as of yet.

However, apart from the ambitious project, Tom Cruise also has the Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 in his kitty. The films which had a release decided have now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part 7, which was slated for July 23, 2021 release is now pushed to November 19, 2021. Similarly part 8 was set for a August 5, 2022 release will now hit screens on November 4, 2022.

Tom Cruise will also be seen in Top Gun: Maverick and the film is one of the most anticipated projects of the star.

