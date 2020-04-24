WWE: Cesaro Isn’t The ‘Favourite Guy’ In The Company, REVEALS The Hall Of Famer

There’s one point on which everyone would agree that despite having a lot of talented wrestlers, WWE doesn’t give a damn to promote them as main-event stars because they aren’t ‘qualified’ enough to get a mainstream push. Here, by qualifications, we mean that the wrestler should be good enough in the eyes of Vince McMahon and the company. And one such unfortunate wrestler Antonio Cesaro who isn’t getting a much-deserved push.

When it comes to in-ring abilities, Cesaro possesses some amazing set moves which only he can pull off. He has also displayed his unbelievable strength on several occasions. Then what’s the thing that’s creating a hurdle for him from becoming a mainstream star. Maybe he’s isn’t that bulky or not well synced with the ‘heads’ of the company, clearly, no one knows. But Arn Anderson, WWE Hall Of Famer, has something to say about the talented wrestler.

While speaking on ARN Podcast, Arn said, “Cesaro is not a favourite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is. They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar. But he continued to get leaned on to stop doing all that stuff [impressive moves] as a heel. It was just too flashy and all that.”

Whatever the reason is, we think Cesaro is a powerhouse of talent and he deserves some promotion for the main event.

