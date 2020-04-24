When Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor Found His Superhero In Brad Pitt!

Avengers: Endgame has revolutionised the way fans looked at the superheroes in real life. From Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) to Chris Evans (Captain America) and Thanos (Josh Brolin), these actors have garnered unprecedented fame. While the world loves Thor and is dying to meet him, Chris Hemsworth had his fanboy moment with Brad Pitt. Scroll to know all about it.

The Thor: Love And Thunder actor opened up about it in a recent interview where he mentioned the awkward moment when he first met Brad Pitt. It all happened at the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, when Chris Hemsworth felt he had become a little famous and was glad that the security personnel didn’t hold him when he went to meet the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor.

The funny moment was when The Avengers actor was so excited that he went forward and hugged the superstar, while Brad was going for a handshake. Opening up about the same, Thor actor in a conversation with People said, “I met Brad Pitt actually at the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood premiere. He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it. I didn’t get attacked by security team or anything. It was fantastic. He was as wonderful and pleasant as I’d hoped and imagined.”

Well, that was for Pitt, but the craze for Chris Hemsworth isn’t less either. In 2018, the actor was in Dhaka, Bangladesh for the shoot of his upcoming action film, Extraction. A fan after noticing him in his car, chased him on his bike in order to get a photograph.

Our Thor was left impressed, and not only gave him an autograph but also roped him as a stunt double.

