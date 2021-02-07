Since the last two months, Seth Rollins was on a hiatus as his fiancée and pro-wrestler, Becky Lynch, gave birth to their first child. Rollins was out of action and embracing his fatherhood. It was during WWE’s recent pay-per-view, Royal Rumble 2021, Rollins surprised everyone by entering at number 29 spot.

Now, finally, it’s learnt that the ‘Messiah’ is making a full-time comeback to the roster and it will be during next week’s Smackdown episode. As per Indian time zone, Rollins will be seen in the action on blue brand in 13th February’s episode. It was in November, Seth ‘freakin’ Rollins had appeared on Smackdown.

So, all Seth Rollins fans, are you excited to see him returning to WWE?

Meanwhile, it was on 4th December 2020, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins proclaimed of giving birth daughter Roux. Becky shared a cute picture featuring her and Rollins’ hand clutching the hand of a baby. She captioned her post as “Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew.”

Back in May 2020, Becky stunned the WWE universe when she announced that she is stepping away from the ring and relinquishing her title. Becky announced that her pregnancy is the reason to do so and she handed over her title to Asuka. Since then there had been speculations whether Becky will return to the ring or not, but the rumours came to an end she revealed that her career is far from over.

Becky Lynch had revealed that she will resume work after that giving birth. She said just like many other WWE stars who have managed to strike a balance between their role as a mother and their wrestling career, including Asuka, Lacey Evans and Mickie James, she will return to her wrestling career.

