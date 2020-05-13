WrestleMania 3 On Fox Sports 1: Relive The Epic Clash Between Hulk Hogan & Andre the Giant

Fox Sports 1 will be broadcasting one of the greatest spectacles in sports-entertainment history, that is Wrestlemania 3. The WWE universe will get to relive many historical moments like the Championship match between Immortal Hulk Hogan and Andre the giant, Intercontinental Championship defense by “Macho Man” Randy Savage against Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and many more memorable matches.

The retelecast of Wrestlemania 3 will be airing for the first time on a non-WWE television. Wrestling fans amid the lockdown will be getting a treat to revisit the historical moments on television. The show will be aired at 8 PM on Tuesday. Hulk Hogan along with manager Jimmy Hart featured in an announcement video. They want everybody to tune in at 8 PM.

In the announcement video, Hulk stated, “This Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, FS1 is doing the premiere showing of WrestleMania III, brother. And I want everybody to know; I want everybody to watch, that when it goes down, the whole country is going to be shaking in its boots”.

Let me ask you something, brother… are you watching WrestleMania 3 on Tuesday on @FS1? For the first time on TV, relive the 1987 event — @HulkHogan slams Andre The Giant, Randy “Macho Man” Savage battles Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat & more. 📺: 8:00 PM ET | Tues, 5/12 | FS1 pic.twitter.com/R1rSoGBIED — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 8, 2020

Tonight WM3 is on FS1 at 8pm est,94,000 Hulkamaniacs saw the greatest moment in Wrestlemania history,if you weren’t around in 1988 tonight you will feel the bodyslam that shook the whole world my brothers,feel the greatest power in wrestling ever “HULKAMANIA “ brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 12, 2020

Hulk even took to his Twitter to quote, “Tonight WM3 is on FS1 at 8 pm est,94,000 Hulkamaniacs saw the greatest moment in Wrestlemania history, if you weren’t around in 1988 tonight you will feel the bodyslam that shook the whole world, my brothers, feel the greatest power in wrestling ever “HULKAMANIA “ brother HH”.

Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Mark Henry, along with special guests, will be hosting a WrestleMania 3 Watch Party tonight on the FOX Sports Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

