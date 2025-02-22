André the Giant was larger than life in every way. The wrestling legend left behind stories that are almost too insane to believe. But few top the time, he turned a plane cabin into an airborne gas chamber.

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake dropped the details during an interview on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, and it’s pure chaos. The short version? André had no choice but to relieve himself mid-flight. The long version? A garbage bag, a curtain, and a lot of traumatized passengers.

At over 600 pounds, André couldn’t exactly squeeze into a standard airplane bathroom. Usually, he planned ahead, but a packed schedule in Tokyo left no time for pit stops. By the time he boarded, there was no holding it in.

“So, André, he’s up in First Class, and he tells them, ‘I gotta go, I gotta go,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, what are we gonna do?’” Beefcake recalled. The solution: Flight attendants took him to the meal prep area, rigged up a black garbage bag between some drink carts, and hoped for the best.

The situation spiraled fast. “Buddy, I mean,n he is ripping farts. It just sounds like they’re not human… I never heard anything like it.” The smell spread like wildfire. It hit the smoker’s section first, but that didn’t help anyone.

Passengers were done. “There were people falling out of their seats, almost into the aisles. Gagging, puking, you know, crying, screaming,” Beefcake said. Meanwhile, the wrestlers? Dying of laughter.

Once the horror show ended, flight attendants had to deal with the aftermath. “He must’ve half-filled up a garbage bag full of shit… That guy weighed 600-plus pounds… he could eat twenty pounds in a sitting.”

The crew triple-bagged it, masked their faces with towels, and sent the disaster to the cargo hold. And André? Unbothered. “He just comes walking back up to First Class, ‘Oh, give me some wine, boss,’ and starts drinking and eating again just like he didn’t miss a beat.”

Turns out, this wasn’t even André’s worst bathroom struggle. Jake “The Snake” Roberts once revealed that hotel bathrooms weren’t much better, so André used bathtubs instead.

Same story, different day. But that’s just part of the legend. Despite his massive presence, André was known for his kindness, generosity, and love for life. Even if that life occasionally meant breaking the laws of air travel hygiene.

