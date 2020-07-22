The Undertaker Is Now On TikTok As The Deadman; Garners Over 50,000 Followers WITHOUT Posting Anything

Mark Calaway who has been The Undertaker for all of the 90s kids (and some after that) following WWE. He also goes by the stage name of The Deadman, and that’s what is his username on TikTok. Yes! The Undertaker is now on TikTok, and even there he has been shattering some records.

The Undertaker recently joined the video-sharing app and hasn’t posted anything since. Without posting a single video and not heavy promotion, he already has 53,000 followers as of now.

Over the years, The Undertaker has managed to keep himself off the social media to maintain the certain mystery around his stage-avatar. But he joined Twitter and Instagram a couple of years ago. It seems TikTok is the next step for The Deadman towards the world of social media.

“My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that’s all that matters,” Calaway said. “And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children.”

In the finale of his TV mini-series, Undertaker: The Last Rode, Mark said, “I believe I’m at a place now post-Boneyard, it’s like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business,” he added. “Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don’t always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

He concluded by saying, “I’ve got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away.”

Recently in his conversation with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker talked about his extended 15-year contract with WWE. He said, “That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years. It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!