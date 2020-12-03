Last night’s ‘Winter Is Coming’ episode was special for a reason, and the fans were surprised with Pro wrestling legend Sting making his AEW debut. He’s not here just for a few appearances, but AEW officials announced that the legend has signed a multi-year deal with the company. The news gets even better; he will be soon speaking on the coming episode of AEW Dynamite.

His inclusion on AEW means an excellent thing for the officials, and they want to juice up this opportunity. As informed, he will not be here making occasional appearances but will be a regular like other wrestlers. Which means, the fans will get to see a whole lot of Sting from now.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer noted, “AEW wanted to bring in a star from the old generation of TNT as a regular since such a move could potentially help draw in fans from yesteryears.”

Sting is 61 now, and the organisers are taking extra precaution for his physical activity in the ring. It’s been said that “he won’t be taking any bumps.” We already saw AEW releasing new Sting merchandise and Meltzer says that “the timing behind Sting’s debut. “They timed this right before Christmas.” This is also because after his contract expired with WWE in May, there won’t be any WWE merchandise available of Sting.

AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on the signing, which said, “The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet,” said Khan. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”

