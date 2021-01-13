Sami Zayn Reveals He Is Making A Documentary To Expose WWE's Conspiracy Against Him Following Losing The Intercontinental Champion(Pic credit: Instagram/samizayn)
Pro Wrestler Sami Zayn Reveals He Is Making A Documentary Exposing WWE’s Conspiracy; Asks Fans To Share Instances(Pic credit: Instagram/samizayn)

Sami Zayn, a professional wrestler, born Rami Sebei, has been pretty vocal recently regarding unfair issues with WWE. Over the last couple of months, he claimed that the management had mistreated him on several occasions. In fact, he has now decided to make a documentary to expose the conspiracies against him.

Taking to social media, the pro wrestler asked his fans and followers to help him in the same by listing down the many instances WWE dealt him the shorter end of the stick.

Sami Zayn tweeted, “I am making a documentary exposing the conspiracy by @WWE against me. It’s clear there was a coordinated effort to oust me as Intercontinental Champion. Since wrestling fans have great memories, can you think of instances where WWE stacked the deck against me over the years?”

Replying to Sami Zayn’s tweet, one user wrote, “They tried to frame you for attempting to burn down El Generico’s orphanage.” Another replied, “Here a two” A third user wrote, “The lumberjack match Gauntlet match Not getting a rematch for the IC Title Didn’t tap or get pinned for the NXT Title You should have faced Ziggler for the IC Title at SS 2016 but you instead faced The Miz

KOTR 2019 You should have competed at MITB 2019 but got attacked”

Some other comments Sami Zayn received to his tweet included one user saying, “Bringing you up to the main roster. It was way too much for you, should of kept you in NXT where you would of reigned supreme. This was definitely one.” Another commented, “Get Oliver Stone to direct that WWE conspiracy documentary! Make it weird and artsy like JFK ❤ “Back and to the champ, back and to the champ, back and to the champ…'”

Talking about Sami Zayn and the WWE Intercontinental Championship title, the Canadian wrestler lost it to Big E in a lumberjack match just two weeks ago. This loss marked the beginning of Big E’s second reign as WWE IC Champion and ended Zayn’s at 148 days. Before this, Sami won the Intercontinental title at Elimination Chamber in 2020. Due to the pandemic, WWE decided to strip him of the title, thereby ending his reign as IC Champion in 65 days.

What do you think of Sami Zayn making the documentary?

