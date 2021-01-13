Sami Zayn, a professional wrestler, born Rami Sebei, has been pretty vocal recently regarding unfair issues with WWE. Over the last couple of months, he claimed that the management had mistreated him on several occasions. In fact, he has now decided to make a documentary to expose the conspiracies against him.

Taking to social media, the pro wrestler asked his fans and followers to help him in the same by listing down the many instances WWE dealt him the shorter end of the stick.

Sami Zayn tweeted, “I am making a documentary exposing the conspiracy by @WWE against me. It’s clear there was a coordinated effort to oust me as Intercontinental Champion. Since wrestling fans have great memories, can you think of instances where WWE stacked the deck against me over the years?”

I am making a documentary exposing the conspiracy by @WWE against me.

They tried to frame you for attempting to burn down El Generico’s orphanage. — Adam Pearson (@Adam_Pearson) January 12, 2021 Here a two: pic.twitter.com/TTgBvrqSdf — Daniel Schachtmeier (@Walu2go) January 12, 2021 The lumberjack match Gauntlet match Not getting a rematch for the IC Title Didn’t tap or get pinned for the NXT Title You should have faced Ziggler for the IC Title at SS 2016 but you instead faced The Miz KOTR 2019 You should have competed at MITB 2019 but got attacked — طلال (@Undisputed_Peep) January 12, 2021 Remember how you had two allies in Cesaro and Shinsuke that suddenly no longer had your back? Wonder who got to them during your absence. What changed? Think it’s pretty obvious they were coerced by powers that be to turn back on you. — Vikingstad (@HockeyRockBeer) January 12, 2021 🤣 I’m honored, but most of the ones I can think of are mentioned in the replies already! Foley threatening to trade him for Eva Marie is way up there for hostile workplaces waging psychological warfare, though. — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) January 12, 2021

Bringing you up to the main roster. It was way too much for you, should of kept you in NXT where you would of reigned supreme. This was definitely one. — Dominique Hamilton (@Underrated_Dom) January 12, 2021 Get Oliver Stone to direct that WWE conspiracy documentary! Make it weird and artsy like JFK ❤

“Back and to the champ, back and to the champ, back and to the champ…” pic.twitter.com/MSiiPHXkNd — Rob Potylo (@quietcry) January 12, 2021 Sami – I literally had a tally running which stayed at 0 for months because WWE kept putting you in unfair and unfavourable positions. You speak the truth! — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) January 12, 2021 When @ShinsukeN joined @WWENXT they rolled out the red carpet & used you for your superstar status to wean him in & you were not given ample preparation time for a completely new person, they must’ve just said “go have a match with the new guy” way to treat your Top guy @TripleH — Jobe DocumenTree M (@JobeDocumentree) January 12, 2021 I thought it was Strange that you have NEVER been given a ONE on ONE WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. It’s also Bizarre that you have NEVER been given a 1 on 1 #WWE Universal Championship Match. something definitely should be done about that @VinceMcMahon @wwe — DustinWalterBuckley (@Walbucks) January 12, 2021

Talking about Sami Zayn and the WWE Intercontinental Championship title, the Canadian wrestler lost it to Big E in a lumberjack match just two weeks ago. This loss marked the beginning of Big E’s second reign as WWE IC Champion and ended Zayn’s at 148 days. Before this, Sami won the Intercontinental title at Elimination Chamber in 2020. Due to the pandemic, WWE decided to strip him of the title, thereby ending his reign as IC Champion in 65 days.

What do you think of Sami Zayn making the documentary?

