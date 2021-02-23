The Miz surprised one and all as he won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. He defeated Drew McIntyre by cashing in his Money In The Bank Contract after the Scottish Psychopath was attacked by Bobby Lashley.

During this week’s RAW edition, Lashley and Braun Strowman demanded a championship match against The Miz. To this, Shane McMahon found a solution and he fixed a match between Strowman and Lashley. The condition was- if Strowman wins he advances to a triple threat match with Lashley and The Miz and if he loses, the match will be a singles competition between the other two. As we saw, it was Lashley who emerged victoriously and he is all set to challenge the new champ on next week’s RAW.

So, it’s now The Miz vs Bobby Lashley next week and seems like it’s a set up for the much-awaited comeback of Brock Lesnar. Yes, you read that right! Remember, Lashley has always expressed his desire to face the beast inside those ropes. Reportedly, the idea of clashing both the giants has been liked by the creative team and even fans were waiting to witness it. But does that mean The Miz’s new reign as a WWE champ will just last for one week?

It’s been speculated that Bobby Lashley might end up defeating The Miz during next week’s RAW episode. From then, it will be Lashley enjoying his push. Brock Lesnar might surprise fans and even Lashley and challenge him for the gold. Seems like Vince McMahon would love to hold Lesnar’s big-ticket match for Wrestlemania 37 that is scheduled for April 10 and 11. So, chances of seeing them face to face in March’s Fastlane are very less. The clash might happen after Fastlane.

Let’s see how the story unfolds!

