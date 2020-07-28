Former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is, without a doubt one of the most recognised wrestling stars worldwide. The most popular wrestler of the 1980s shocked fans recently with a series of photos showing him getting an MRI.

After seeing these pictures of the 66-year-old from the hospital, fans have expressed concern for Hulk’s health. While he didn’t reveal what was being looked at, his post read: “I have to find a better way to spend my Sundays! Don’t ya think! Brother!”

I have to find a better way to spend my Sunday’s! Don’t ya think! Brother! HH pic.twitter.com/G0k2s7efU3 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020

Fans are theorising that the ex-WWE star may be having tests on his troublesome back. The wrestler has had dozens of surgeries on his back, both during his WWE career as well as post-retirement. Hogan has suffered a multitude of the back, hip, spine and knee injuries across his illustrious career.

Fans of Hogan shared their concern and love for him on his tweet. One Twitter user replied: “Thoughts are with you. It’ sIt’s no wonder your back is a mess having carried professional wrestling as a whole on your shoulders for so many years.”

Another fan, sharing a gif wrote: “My gosh…feel better Hulkster. All those years entertaining us and now you’re paying the price.” Three emojis of joined hands followed it.

Another sent wishes writing: “Get well brother.. Hulk up & feel better”

Check out some more wishes that poured in wishing the wrestler well:

Hogan was still working with a number of professional wrestling organisations until recently.

We wish the WWE wrestler health and hope his results are positive.

