Canadian professional wrestler Christopher Gray, who is better known by his ring name Cody Deaner, is set to cast another spell on us. The pro wrestler is now signed with Impact Wrestling and will take to the ring with the name Deaner. But the name change is just one of the few things we will see about him.

Deaner recently opened up about his new look and attitude in Impact Wrestling. He said he wants to show people he is capable of doing more than just comedy. Read on to know all he shared.

In an interview with Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone, Cody Deaner opened up wanting to prove he is more than just a person who can make people smile and laugh. He said, “It’s very simple—I have something to prove. I have proven that I can make people laugh and I can make people smile. I’m proud of that because not everyone can do that.”

Cody Deaner continued, “That is a skill that is not appreciated enough in professional wrestling. Being able to entertain people in a certain way, in a funny way and make them smile and enjoy what they’re watching, it’s a very specific skill set. Unfortunately, if we’re talking the truth, that skill set does not make you a whole lot of money.”

He added, “You don’t make a lot of money and you’re not a top guy. There’s never been a top guy in the business where all they ever do is just [comedy]. There’s a lot of top guys that can make people laugh but they have a lot of other things they can do as well. They can make you feel all types of emotions, and I am that guy. I’m a top guy that can make the audience feel more than just the fuzzies on the inside.”

Cody Deaner further said, “I can make them feel a whole range of emotions and it’s time for me to prove that because I have that ability and I wasn’t able to show that before. That doesn’t mean I’m not proud of the fact that I can do that, but now it’s time to prove something and show that I have more to offer than to just make people smile.”

Deaner, Eric Young and Joe Doering faced Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Cousin Jake in an Old School Rules 6-man tag match at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV event on January 16.

