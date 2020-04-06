WWE made sure that Wrestlemania 36 which will be span for two nights, have enough elements to keep the audience hooked. Yesterday we saw some incredible matches like Goldberg Vs Braun Strowman and The Undertaker Vs AJ Styles and for today the match is even bigger with superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge and Randy Orton, fighting on the big stage.

The night started with the matchup between one of the best female wrestler of all time, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley, Women’s NXT Champion. Take a look at the results below:

Rhea Ripley VS Charlotte Flair (Women’s NXT Championship)

Charlotte Flair (Women’s Royal Rumble winner of 2020) who has already proved her mettle by winning several championships, goes one on one against champion Rhea. Right from the start, Charlotte dominates but Rhea refuses to slow down despite her injured knee. We get to see why Charlotte considered among the best as she makes most of Rhea’s injured knee by attacking it again and again. She performs figure 8 leg lock on Rhea, who eventually taps out. And we get our new champ in Charlotte!

Aleister Black VS Bobby Lashley

The big guy Bobby takes on highly talented Aleister. Bobby starts with dominating over Aleister and continues to do so in and out of the ring. In the midst, Aleister tries to show his spark but gets controlled by Bobby’s herculean strength. Bobby looks to seal it with a powerful spear but outta nowhere comes Black mass (spin kick) and we get a winner in Aleister.

Otis VS Dolph Ziggler

This one is to settle some personal score! Heartbroken Otis takes on the ‘playboy’ Ziggler (accompanied by Sonya DeVille) and match starts on a balanced note. ‘The heavy machinery’ Otis tries his finishing move caterpillar on Ziggler but gets disturbed by Sonya as she distracts referee. Ziggler takes a chance and hits a low blow to Otis but wait, before he could pin fall him, Mandy More arrives in the arena and knocks down Sonya. Ziggler gets a payback with Mandy’s low blow and Otis seals it up with his caterpillar move. That’s not it, we got see the start of a new love story between Otis and Mandy as the big man lights up the celebration with a kiss to his lover.

Austin Theory and Angel Garza VS The Street Profits (RAW Tag Team Championship)

The Street Profits retain their titles on the grandest stage. Angelo Dawkins pinned Austin Theory after Montez Ford hit a huge Frog splash on Theory. After the match, Theory, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega beat down The Street Profits. Bianca Belair made an impact by hitting Vega.

Bayley VS Sasha Banks VS Lacey Evans VS Tamina VS Naomi (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

The match was an entertaining one as we saw lot of energy and moves inside the ring. Tamina was out first as all four women hit top-rope moves on her, one after the other, and then stacked themselves on top to pin her. From there on , we saw partnerships taking place between Bayley, Banks and Evans, Naomi. Afterwards, Naomi took on both Bayley and Banks alone. Naomi showed some innovative moves but eventually tapped out to Banks finisher, Bank Statement. Further, Bayley accidentally hit Banks with a knee causing some discord but it was Evans who cashed on it by knocking Banks out with a punch and eliminating her. Despite being eliminated, Banks returns to the ring and attacks Evans with a backstabber, thus helping Bayley to retain the title.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!