WWE Wrestlemania 36 Results: John Cena VS ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt – Check Out Who Won The Firefly Fun House Match

Well, there are mixed feelings for WWE Wrestlemania 36 as we saw some hyped matches turning out to be ordinary and some matches coming up with great moments, which were touted to be underwhelmed earlier. We saw Edge successfully making a comeback after nine years but now, let’s see if John Cena was able to make any impact in ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt’s invention, The Firefly Fun House match.

As earlier few reports stated, the match wasn’t a typical wrestling contest but a bizarre and something unique. It was a wide-awake nightmare for Cena, who Wyatt said would face himself. The two journeyed through various points in wrestling history and eras of Cena’s career. Wyatt made his point to Cena, that the ‘doctor of thuganomics’ had been provided with endless opportunities by the company and how he has earned everything in life.

After the statement ‘The Fiend’ appeared behind Cena, locking him in a Mandible Claw. The Fiend drove Cena to the mat with the hold and Wyatt’s other character made the three count for the win.

As we all know, due to the absence of live audience, the company were trying their best to make the event an intriguing one and this unique attempt was one of those efforts. Applauds!

