WWE Wrestlemania 36 Results: Brock Lesnar VS Drew McIntyre – Here Comes The SHOCKER!

The last and the highly anticipated contest of the night, Brock Lesnar Vs Drew McIntyre was something everyone was curious about. The main event of WWE Wrestlemania 36 was highly promoted as the contest between the ‘unbeatable’ and the ‘next big thing’ in the making.

After shocking the entire world with his win in 2020’s Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre was looked upon as a next big superstar of the company. He challenged Brock Lesnar for WWE Championship at Wrestlemania stage and at few instances, he show what he’s capable of.

Coming to the wrestling contest, the match was surprisingly shorter than expected. Drew McIntyre looked to dominate early on. He shocked Brock with a claymore but couldn’t make the most of his early offense as the beast kicked out. All thanks to Paul Heyman, Brock dodged the second claymore. Picking the momentum somehow, Brock took Drew on a ride to Suplex city twice and delivered F-5. Despite the pain, Drew surprised us by kicking out at one.

Brock further delivered two back to back F-5s but Drew survived and here the red angry face of the beast was a must watch. Drew escaped the fourth F-5 by pushing Brock towards the rope and struck back with a claymore. Just like what Brock did, Drew hits two more back to back finishers (claymore) and scored a pin fall victory . The start of the new era!

One could say that although the match was a shorter one but it was truly an entertaining one.

