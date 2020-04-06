WWE Wrestlemania 36 Results: Edge VS Randy Orton – Check Out Who Won This Brutal ‘Last Man Standing’

WWE Wrestlemania 36 will be ranked as unique one as we some new gimmicks incorporated. We saw unusual tag team championship and the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. Now, turning our attention towards one of the much hyped matches i.e. Edge Vs Randy Orton, let’s see who won the Last Man Standing battle.

Making a return after 9 years post a neck surgery, Edge has every reason to beat the hell out of Randy Orton, as the latter attacked him and his wife. As the friendship turned sour after 9 years, everyone was looking forward to this exciting contest.

Edge made it to the ring on grandest stage after a long hiatus and gets attacked by RKO outta nowhere. The viper strikes early on in the matchup by hitting two back to back RKOs, thus shifting the momentum in his favour. We got to see several innovative moves with both the men making most of the surrounding of the Performance Center. Both of them used the gym equipment, fought in a warehouse and board room, which bring some spark into the contest.

We saw Edge getting emotional before hitting the Conchairto chair shot on exhausted Randy on the top of production truck. A perfect revenge and end of the rivalry as Edge emerged victorious.

