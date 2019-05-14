WWE Superstars The Undertaker & Goldberg To Clash In A Legendary Match At Super ShowDown!

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is ruling the space in the entertainment industry since a long time now and the makers leave no stone unturned in amusing the viewers. Yesterday, the legendary face-off between The Undertaker and Goldberg was announced for Super ShowDown event, which to be held in King Abdullah City Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Star wrestlers like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, to also appear in ShowDown.

The event will be hosted by The Saudi General Sports Authority on June 7. Given the two superstars has gained a tremendous fan following over the years, the ultimate face-off is sure to be a mouthwatering and an iconic contest.

“The Saudi General Sports Authority will host WWE Super ShowDown at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 9 p.m. AST (2 p.m. ET), and feature the first-ever match between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and Undertaker”, reads an official statement of WWE portal.

Recently the news broke in that actor-wrestler John Cena is circling a role in the upcoming “Suicide Squad” sequel.

According to sources, Cena is in talks to join actors Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in the follow-up to 2016’s “Suicide Squad”, reports variety.com.

The film will mark Cena’s first comic-book role. Cena made his foray into acting after years as one of the top WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) stars.

