A heated verbal battle and loud voices — the situation is now warming up in the youth-based reality show Roadies Real Heroes as gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Prince Narula were seen engaged in an argument.

It began with ‘Ringmaster’ Rannvijay Singha introducing this week’s task Relay Jelay to the contestants where every gang had to lift their leaders on a palanquin. Whoever would win the task would get an advantage.

As the task was introduced, Neha was apprehensive whether her team would be able to lift her carefully.

Things got murkier as Rannvijay added a new twist to the task: If the contestants got dehydrated and wanted to drink water during the task, each water bottle consumed would add 5 kg weight onto their palanquin.

During the vote night, Prince commented: “Strong contestant ko vote out kardo (vote out strong contestants)”, and accused Neha of stopping people to join his team.

This didn’t go down well with Neha and she got into a heated argument with him, calling him stupid.

“If I want to make Prince’s gang weak, I had the option to send somebody who I thought is weak into Prince’s gang. I have never gone screaming from the rooftop whether I have won or not. I won last year, and the year before that and the first time I am saying it out loud… Because you guys are just stupid,” Neha said.

Other gang leaders such as Raftaar and Sandeep came to the actress’ support, while Nikhil supported Prince and blamed Neha for not letting two contestants join their favourite gang leader’s team in the previous episode.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!