WHOA! CM Punk Hints On His Return To WWE; Wants John Cena & Other 2 Big Guns For A Fight

Over the years, we have seen several rebels in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and CM Punk is probably one such name on the list. He took a break from the ring, a few years ago. As WWE is heading towards its most celebrated event ‘Wrestlemania 36’, we learnt that the straight edge society’s superstar was offered a match in the special event but he turned it down. But wait, although he denied the match, he hasn’t dismissed the chances of his return.

Recently, during a talk on Swings & Mrs., CM Punk revealed that he might return to the ring if he gets to go one on one with 3 superstars in the industry. He also stated that it’s not him but the company, which is responsible for his long hiatus.

He said, “As far as people that I’ve worked with before, if there was a clean slate, if the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan, I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea. For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea. There are a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen, it’s up to the people who actually run the company.”

