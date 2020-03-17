Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Moves To Madras High Courts Over Alleged Police Harassment

Kollywood superstar Kamal Haasan has been making headlines following the crane accident that took place last month on the sets of Indian 2. The accident took the lives of three technicians and leaving several others injured. Kamal and his director Shankar were very fortunate to escape the mishap unhurt Th director-actor duo of Shankar and Kamal was just a few meters away from the spot when the accident happened.

The latest news related to the Indian 2 accident is, as per multiple reports, Kamal Haasan has approached Madras High Court following alleged harassment by police.

Reportedly, the Tamil superstar during the investigation process was repeatedly asked by cops to enact the exact incident that took place on 19th February at ECP film city located in outskirts of Chennai and this is causing him mental trauma. Following Kamal’s complaint, the court has agreed for an instant hearing.

Talking about Indian 2, the Kamal Haasan starrer also has actress Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddhartha in key roles. The action thriller is a sequel to 1996 release Indian. The magnum opus is been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Production banner.

Music for the film is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

