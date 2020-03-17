Coronavirus Pandemic: From Permanent Roommates To Kota Factory, Here Are 5 Best Youtube Series To Watch During Crisis

It’s unfortunate that the current situation of the world is not so pleasant with the coronavirus pandemic. Life has come to a standstill with the lockdown of countries and governments are advising not to step out of the houses or go to crowded places.

Following the same and with an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in India, schools, gym and public places have been shut till March 31, 2020, and private companies have asked their employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, we have something to divert your attention from this crisis. Yes, you read it right. Here are the 5 best YouTube series from Permanent Roommates to Kota Factory that you watch and thank us later!

Kota Factory:

Kota Factory is one of the best series available on Youtube. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), it is based on the life of a kid who comes to Kota to make his dream come true of IIT. It’s also the first black and white series of India and the story goes around really well. You could actually connect with the timeline of the story, how the education system, peer pressure works in India.

Permanent Roommates:

Permanent Roommates revolves around a couple who was in a long-distance relationship and suddenly starts living together. Yes, we are talking about ‘live-in’ relationship status here and what pros and cons come with it. This is by far the most interesting series made by TVF and people are desperately waiting for the third season to come. We bet, you would love Mikesh and Tanya’s unusual love story and in every episode, there would be something to connect with and you’ll be like, “That’s so US”.

TVF Tripling:

TVF Tripling is a story of three siblings named Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan. It’s a story that you can easily relate to and you’ll miss your siblings really bad after watching this. WE REPEAT. The three of them go on an unplanned road trip which turns into a sweet and sour journey of memories.

Aam Aadmi Family:

Aam Aadmi Family is a typical Indian family series that will constantly remind you of your family. With every scene, you would want to call your mom and dad and tell them, that’s exactly they behave. Daadi is quite savage and will take you on a trip down to memory lane like how parents wouldn’t support you for something but grandparents are the sweethearts. They would support you no matter what!

TVF Pitchers:

TVF Pitchers is a story based on entrepreneurship. The story revolves around four friends, Naveen, Jitendra, Yogendra, Saurabh who are tired of their 9-5 and waiting for their big break. Meanwhile, they start their own startup company. The journey shows how they evolve as friends and team and work together to make their dreams come true. This one is a MUST watch!

