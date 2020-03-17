Tejasswi Prakash is currently winning hearts for her gutsy attitude in Rohit Shetty stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. But it is her latest video on her social media handle that is currently winning hearts.

The video that Tejasswi has posted shows her learning some really sensuous and killer pole dancing moves in a sassy looking class. Tejasswi has captioned the videos saying, “Learning the basics.” Dressed in a maroon sports bra and black hot pants, Tejasswi looks like an absolute pro even though she is just getting started.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tejasswi recently made it to the headlines after being reprimanded by host Rohit Shetty for crossing her lines when she accused Shetty of being biased towards co-contestant Amruta Khanvilkar and said, “Don’t cross your limit. I’ve not reached here by roaming around with my car. I’ve worked hard to reach here. You have to respect that. I will throw you out of the show.”

The second time was when she tried to help Malishka brush off some insects from her body after completion of her task.

Check out the video here:

For those unaware, Khatron Ke Khiladi boasts of an impressive contestant list with actors like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande and Shivin Narang. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash is best known for her work in the Colors TV daily soap Swaragini alongside actress Helly Shah.

Do let us know what you feel about Tejasswi's pole dancing skills in the comments section below.

