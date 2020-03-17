With films like Ishq, Darr, Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke and Yes Boss, Juhi Chawla was a force to reckon with during the 1990s. While Juhi Chawla became a household name after winning the Miss India crown in 1984, it was her performance in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Aamir Khan that made her an overnight star.

But in a recent interview, Juhi Chawla has made a shocking revelation when she confessed that she choose to skip films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani despite being offered those films and having the time to do them! Yes, you read that! What’s more is that Juhi further went on to take responsibility for the eventual stardom that Karisma Kapoor got after doing these films.

Speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand, Juhi Chawla opened up about why did she choose to let these films go and what went wrong, “I became pig-headed. I suddenly thought the industry will stop if I don’t work. I got some amazing chances to work in films, but my ego came in the way. I didn’t do some films, which I could have done, which may have been harder work and more competitive. I just didn’t do them because I wanted the easy stuff and I wanted to work with people I was comfortable with. I didn’t break barriers. I made stars out of everybody else.”

When Masand further asked her does she feel responsible for being someone who indirectly ‘made Karisma Kapoor’s career’? she jokingly said, “Absolutely. I am responsible for her stardom.” For the unversed, Karishma Kapoor eventually went on to win a National Award for Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla has lately been a part of films like Chalk and Duster and Gulaab Gang alongside actors like Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta and Madhuri Dixit respectively.

