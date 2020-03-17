Malayalam Star Dulquer Salmaan Has A Fanboy Moment With Cricketer Suresh Raina, See PIC

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is over the moon following two back to back hits in the form of Malayalam venture Varane Avashyamund, and Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The actor recently had a fanboy moment when he bumped into his favourite Chennai Superkings player and Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina.

Dulquer was all excited to click a picture with Suresh Raina, following which the former shared it on his Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Such a pleasure meeting you @sureshraina3 !!! You were such a gentleman and so kind of you to mention Zoya Factor ! I’m a CSK fan for life so this was extra special meeting you in Chennai ! @iamvikramprabhu thank you for not making me seem like a bumbling fanboy !”

Also seen in the picture is Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu, as the trio happily posed for a picture with all smiles.

On the work front, it was only recently when Dulquer wrapped his next Kurup, which is based on the life of Kerala’s infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup.

The Malayalam superstar will be seen sporting different looks in the thriller. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Srinath Rajendran. Apart from acting in the film, Dulquer is also producing the film.

The Malayalam venture also has Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

