World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda Shares A Romantic Still With Aishwarya Rajesh

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen on big screens in Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna now keenly awaits for the release of his next, World Famous Lover. The young star yesterday took on his Instagram to share a still from the film.

Vijay who has close to 5 Million followers on Instagram shared a glimpse with his and Aishwarya’s character names. As the Arjun Reddy star wrote: Seenayya and Suvarna ❤ This Valentines Day – World Famous Lover.

Vijay can be seen wearing a vest with a trimmed beard getting cozy with his wife i.e Aishwarya. Talking about the actress, Aishwarya can be seen in a simple housewife look donned in saree busy in the kitchen cutting vegetables.

Talking about the film, the first poster of the World Famous Lover was unveiled a couple of months back which had Vijay in an intense avatar sporting rugged looks.

In World Famous Lover, Vijay will be seen romancing not one but four actresses in the form of Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

The Vijay starrer is been helmed by Kranthi Madhav and it is been bankrolled by Creative Commercials production company.

The romantic drama Telugu venture is slated to hit big screens on 14th February 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

