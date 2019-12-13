Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Set To Pick Up It’s Pace!

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji’s anticipated release Mardaani 2 has finally arrived in cinemas across the country. Although its riding high on the goodwill of its predecessor and good pre-release buzz, the movie isn’t expected to take a flying start and is a word-of-mouth dependent affair.

Speaking about the morning occupancy on the opening day, Mardaani 2 is showing an occupancy in a range of 10-12%, which is below average but owing to the positive feedbacks flowing in, the huge rise is expected during the evening and night shows.

The movie is all set to become Rani Mukerji’s highest opener ever by beating Hichki’s 3.30 crores and Mardaani’s 3.75 crores.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 features Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa. It is a sequel to Mardaani, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

It is based on crimes against women by juveniles.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji took to the streets of Mumbai to meet traffic police officers, saw them in action and discussed with them how they tirelessly keep us safe.

“Traffic cops hold the key to preventing a lot of crimes and they do their jobs diligently to keep us, our families and daughters safe. I met several traffic cops and especially the female traffic cops to educate myself on the measures being taken by them to prevent crime in our city,” Rani said.

The actress, who is reprising her role as the fierce police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film, added that she wants to bring out their stories to the people of India.

