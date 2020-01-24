Wild Dog: Nagarjuna To Romance Dia Mirza In The Cop Drama?

Nagarjuna has been the heartthrob for over three decades now and the actor is just adding more to it. While he is gearing for his next film Wild Dog in which he will be playing an encounter specialist, the grapevine was that the megastar might romance Bollywood beauty Dia Mirza and below is everything you need to know about the same.

According to the various reports, Dia will be seen playing Nagarjuna’s wife in the cop drama. There is no official confirmation about the same but the fans of the stars are already excited.

According to Time Of India, Talking about the film a source said, “The makers are composing the action sequences in a unique manner, and have been in talks with Hollywood action choreographers.”

The megastar will be seen playing a cop in the concept-based drama and the team has already wrapped the first schedule of the film. While sharing the first look of his character, the actor wrote, “Excited to be part of a true-life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!!.”

Talking about Dia, the actress was last seen in Sanju and will next be seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad.

