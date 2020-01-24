Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Suniel Shetty As Warrior Chandroth Panicker From The Period Drama Looks Intriguing

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty seems to be the current favourite among South filmmakers. Post delivering strong performance last year in Kannada release Pailwaan and then Tamil action thriller Darbar this year, Suniel will soon be seen in an action avatar in Malayalam period drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The film has Mollywood megastar Mohanlal in a titular role.

The makers yesterday released the character poster of Suniel Shetty along with his character name. The Hindi actor will be seen playing a famous warrior named Chandroth Panicker in the Priyadarshan’s directorial.

Suniel who is quite active on Twitter with over 700K followers took to his microblogging account to share his character poster.

Talking about Suniel’s character poster, the actor has completely nailed it with his beard, long locks and turban look.

More about Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starrer happens to be one of the most awaited releases of the year among Malayalee audience. Apart from Mohanlal and Suniel Shetty, the magnum opus also has National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, Renji Panicker, Innocent, Baburaj along with others in pivotal roles.

Set in the era of the 16th century, the film is based on the exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV- the naval chief of the Zamorin Of Calicut.

The Priyadarshan directorial will hit big screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages across 5000 theatres worldwide. The film is been bankrolled by Anthony Perumabvoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla and Roy C J under Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

The Mohanlal starrer is slated to hit big screens on 26th March.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!