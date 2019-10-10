VT10: Varun Tej To Play A Boxer In Kiran Korrapati’s Directorial Venture

After playing a gangster in his last release Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Tollywood star Varun Tej is all set to play a boxer in his next which has been tentatively titled VT10 by his fans.

It was yesterday evening when the young actor took on twitter to reveal the first look poster of the film along with its ‘muhurat’ date aka the trailer launch date.

The film was launched today morning and it will go on floors later this year. However, the rest of the cast is yet to be finalized.

It will be for the first time in his filmy career where Varun will be doing a sports-based film.

The Varun starrer will be helmed by Kiran Korrapati, and will be produced by Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

The music for the sports drama will be composed by Thaman S.

#VT10 will hit the big screen on next year.

Talking about Varun’s last release Gaddalakonda Ganesh, the film which hit big screen last month was successful in drawing the audience to the theatres. The film has been declared a super-hit and the Telugu venture helmed by Harish Shankar garnered positive response and applauds from all over.

Prior to its release, the Varun starrer was surrounded by controversy following its original name i.e Valmiki. As the original title of the film was objected by members of Boya Community. The members of the community had also filed a petition in court as they didn’t want Varun starrer to release with its original title as it hurt their sentiments. It was only a day before the film’s release the Telangana High Court issued a notice asking the makers strictly to retitle the film’s name

The Harish Shankar directorial has Pooja Hegde in lead opposite Varun.

