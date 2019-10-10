Mrunal Thakur Starts Shooting For Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan

Gorgeous actress Mrunal Thakur who was last seen on the big screen opposite John Abraham in Batla House is all busy these days. As the actress kick started Netflix’s Ghost Stories last week, today started the shoot of her next venture Toofan which features Farhan Akhtar in the lead.

Mrunal shared a picture from the sets of the film with a clip board, with a quote that read: “Ready Steady TOOFAN !🥊🥊

10.10.2019”

Mrunal in the film will be seen playing Farhan’s love interest.

Talking about Farhan, the actor in the film will be seen playing a boxer, and to get the complete look and feel he has been training and following a strict regime and diet.

The multi tasker who is known to get into the skin of his characters which he portrays on the big screen had been preparing for the role from a past number of months before the film went on floors in August.

Apart from Farhan and Mrunal, Toofan also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

Paresh in the film will be seen as Farhan’s trainer.

The Farhan starrer is being directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan under their production house Excel Entertainment.

Toofan is slated for release in 2020.

