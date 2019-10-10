Mouni Roy is one actress who has always been spot on with her fashion game, giving fans a new fashion goal every day. And the Made In China actor’s latest look is sure to make you weak in the knees. Added bonus is that it is going to be your next outfit this wedding season to sizzle your way through.

Dressed in a Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor lehenga, Mouni Roy was styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra and the peach-hued vibrantly floral embroidered lehenga did wonders for Mouni’s perfectly sculpted hourglass figure.

But what won our hearts is that Mouni Roy wore no accessories and let her dress and makes up do all the talking. Mouni’s make up was glossy and on the shades of bronze with an extravagant highlighter accentuating her cheekbones!

Well, it certainly is the best look for your next wedding outing. This ensemble will make you the centre of everyone’s attention! Check out Mouni’s look and let us know what you think about it.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China where she will romance the actor Gujarati style. She is also a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

