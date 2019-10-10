Amitabh Bachchan Donates 51 Lakhs For Bihar Floods Relief

Bollywood celebrities are known for their giving nature. Time and again we see them donating money for different social causes. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are a few prominent names in the industry who keeps making donations every now and then. Amitabh Bachchan recently donated 51 lakhs to Bihar Floods Relief.

Bihar floods have been in the news for a while now. It led to a lot of destruction of public property. Thus making it tough for people residing in flood-affected state. The government and people all across the country had started raising funds to redevelop and life comes back on track for people in Bihar. Amitabh sent the cheque addressed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and it was on Wednesday handed over to Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi by the Bachchans representative Vijay Nath Mishra in Patna.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which did well on the box office. He will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

Amitabh recently got nominated for Dada Saheb Phalke Award and we hope that he wins.

