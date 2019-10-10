When Boman Irani met real life sexologist as research for his role in Made in China

When Vardhi met Watsa Boman Irani and Made in China director Mikhil Musale met veteran sexologist Dr Mahinder Watsa to help prep for the actor’s role in their film

Made in China, Dinesh Vijan’s next production venture releasing this Diwali, has gathered tremendous steam and thus developed some serious anticipation among audiences after the successful reception of the trailer and the three songs. Produced by Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, Made in China is a celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship and a never say die attitude via the story of a small time Gujarati businessman from Ahmedabad.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao as the leading man – Raghu Mehta. Playing the character of Raghu’s partner in his business venture – Sexologist Dr Vardhi. As prep for his role Bman and director Mikhil Musale met several professionals to understand nuances of the character. The most relevant material came from renowned sexologist and columnist Dr Mahinder Watsa.

Mikhil, who researched the subject and wrote the script of Made in China, says, “Dr Watsa was so honest, experienced and articulate. He’s been working in this field since the ’50s and his vast knowledge, whether clinical, psychological or societal was immensely helpful.”

The debutant director admits how surprised him and Boman were on learning about the kind of queries posed to the 96-year-old veteran sexologist. “Sex is a subject people are the most confused about. Even though there’s so much information available online and it is discussed widely on the internet, a lot of people continue to be misled by incorrect information. Boman and I were shocked to hear that people still ask things as bizarre as – if a man and woman masturbate together can lead to pregnancy? Some of the queries have even inspired a few instances and dialogues in our film. It’s surprising how inhibited we are about the subject of sex given that we are a country of 1.3 billion. That’s one of the reasons why we made this film. The issue needs to be addressed but in an entertaining yet sensitive manner” says Mikhil.

Produced by Maddock Films in association with Jio Cinemas, Made in China also stars Mouni Roy, Sumeet Vyas, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao and is set to release this Diwali.

