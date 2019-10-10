Malaika Arora Takes Cues From Sissy Amrita Arora To Get Rosy Cheeks!

Malaika Arora sure knows to put the stage on fire. Her recent outings have taken fans by storm and it is safe to say that Arora’s fashion sense is quite amazing. The actress is a fitness fanatic and seeing her fit and healthy has inspired many to hit the gym. But did you know that even the diva takes beauty cues from her sister Amrita Arora Ladhak to keep up her game.

Malaika recently revealed that she used to notice how Amrita used to get a rosy cheek look and how she copied it herself. “Even as a kid, she used to do that. She used to pinch her cheeks to get that nice rosy apple cheek look. She used to do that and I’d be like ‘what are you doing, you just pinch yourself and you look amazing’. Or she used to take beetroot and rub it all over her face,” stated Malaika.

Amrita stepped in to inform that she used to take beetroot and rub some juice over her cheeks and even lips to look presentable. She even told how there was one beauty hack that she learnt from Malaika as well. She revealed that Malaika uses a lot of mascara and Amrita started applying mascara only after seeing her. She shared that Malaika had the longest eyelashes during college and she used to put a lot of mascara and use petroleum jelly over her eyes to get the glossy look. Amrita hence started doing the same.

Malaika has been recently headlining then news for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Their date night photographs are immediately noticed and go viral in no time. While fans are hooting for the pair to tie the knot soon, Malaika’s style streak in the business has been widely praised too.

