The Characters Of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Inspired From Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan?

This is the first time ever in the history of Indian television that a show was launched at The Pataudi Palace, which happens to be Saif Ali Khans’ ancestral mansion. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka revolves around a young, suave nawab, Aman Junaid Khan (Vikram Singh Chauhan) who has magical powers and a back story that he is hiding from everyone. On the other hand, Roshni (Aditi Sharma), a fun loving, outspoken girl, who has gone through a lot but faces every situation with a smile.

While there have been ample speculations about the soap being inspired from Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a certain source close to the developments of the show has said, “Whenever we think of a contemporary nawab, we directly relate it to Saif Ali Khan. The show too has a modern setting and very relatable for the viewers. So, we can say that Aman, who is a nawab on the show, his character is inspired by the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Roshni, who is a bubbly, chirpy girl, is inspired from Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

The source further said, “Similar to Saif and Kareena, their characters too seem to be sketched in such a way that they fit into today’s times. Urdu hasn’t been used as a language in the show, nor will the makers take the viewers back in time.”

Well it certainly would be interesting to see if the show is really inspired from the lives of Saif and Kareena or not!

