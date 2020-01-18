Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati & Sai Pallavi Resume The Shoot In Kerala’s Forest

Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati who was last seen on the big screen in National award-winning actor Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota in a cameo role has his kitty full of multiple film projects.

The Baahubali star who is juggling between shoots of one film to another has resumed shooting for the much anticipated Vairata Parvam which is being helmed by Venu Udugula.

As per the latest reports, the Telugu superstar has kickstarted the new schedule of the film in the forest of Kerala along with the gorgeous Sai Pallavi who happens to be the leading lady of the film.

The shoot will go on for a few more days, as some important and crucial portions of the film will be canned there.

Talking about Virata parvam, the film is a period drama, and its story is based on the early 1990’s.

Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Rana’s father Daggubati Suresh Babu under his productional banner Suresh Productions.

Talking about Rana, the Telugu actor was in news all across early this month following his walkout from the much anticipated Bollywood project Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which has Hindi superstar Ajay Devgn in lead along with Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

