Actor Vijay Sethupati is without a doubt one of the most sought after actors down South. The actor, who will be seen playing a negative character in Telugu venture Uppena, recently wrapped up the film.

According to recent reports, The actor has raised his remuneration as he charged a whopping amount of 5 Crores from the makers for his act in the film.

Talking about Uppena, the film has megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew Panjaa Vaisshav Tej in lead role

Uppena is said to be a rustic love story set in the backdrop of a rural area in which Vaisshnav will be playing the role of a fisherman.

The Telugu flick has actress Kirthi Shetty in lead opposite Visshav.

The film is been directed by Bucchi Babu Sana and produced by Mytri Movie Makers.

Talking about Vijay, apart from Uppena, the actor has a big release in form of Sye Raa Narasimha is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India.

The movie also stars Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Dr. Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika.

The magnum opus is been directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan.

The film will hit big screen on 2nd October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and, Malayalam.

