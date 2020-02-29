Vakeel Saab: THIS Is When Pawan Kalyan’s First Look From Pink Telugu Remake Will Be Revealed

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan aka ‘Power star’ has been making headlines following his comeback in films after a long gap of almost 2 years. The star actor will be seen reprising the role of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer in Telugu remake of courtroom drama Pink, which has been tentatively titled as Vakeel Saab.

As per the latest reports, the first look poster from Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab will be out on 2nd March.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same from the makers is still awaited.

The shooting for Vakeel saab is currently taking place in Hyderabad, and is expected to wrap soon.

The Telugu remake of Pink has actress Nivetha Thomas as its leading lady along with South actresses Anjali and Ananya in pivotal roles.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer will be helmed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the Projects LLP and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners.

Music for the film will be composed by S. Thaman.

The original venture of Vakeel Saab i.e Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai, with Thala Ajith in lead. The Tamil remake too was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

The Thala Ajith starrer just like the original too had a great run in theatres and box office.

