‘V’ Teaser: Nani As A Complete Bada** Steals The Show In This High Octane Action Entertainer

Post delivering two superhits in 2019 in the form of Jersey and Gang Leader, Tollywood heartthrob Nani is all set to kickstart 2020 with a bang. ‘V’ teaser featuring Nani in his very first release of 2020 has been unveiled.

The Telugu star took to his twitter handle to share the teaser with his fans and followers along with its release date, his tweet read: “March 25th, Ugadi 2020 దమ్ముంటే……… #VTeaser https://youtu.be/UgJvX9-MNGc”

Talking about ‘V’ teaser, the 1-minute 2-second video starts with right from the word go. The teaser has Sudheer Babu as a serious and tough Police officer who is seen bashing off baddies in style, following which the actor can be seen on a chase to hunt down a serial killer i.e Nani. The latter in the teaser is seen in a completely new avatar, performing high octane action sequences and delivering catchy and hard-hitting one-liners. Adding fuel to fire, Nani is seen as challenging and provoking Sudheer to catch him if he has any guts. Leading to an intense rivalry between the lead duo.

The Nani starrer has Bollywood beauty Aditi Rao Hydari, and South diva Nivetha Thomas as the film’s leading ladies.

The action entertainer is been helmed by filmmaker Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It is been bankrolled by producer Dil Raju under his home production Sri Venkateswara Productions.

Music for ‘V’ is been composed by Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi.

‘V’ will hit big screens on the auspicious occasion of Telugu festival Ugadi on 26th March.

