Uppena First Look: Vijay Sethupathi Looks Intriguing In Badass Avatar For His Next Action Drama

Makkal Selavan aka Vijay Sethupathi who is known for portraying some serious and intense characters in films like Vikram Vedha, Petta among many others seems to be too fond of playing characters with grey shades these days.

The versatile actor who is known to leave no stone unturned to give complete justice to the roles he portrays on the big screen this evening unveiled the first look poster of his character from his second Telugu venture Uppena.

Along with the poster, the actor also revealed his character name in the action drama. Vijay Sethupathi who will be playing a character named Rayanam looks complete badass with the salt and pepper look, donned in a kurta standing next to an ambassador car.

Post Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Uppena happens to be Vijay Sethupathi’s second Telugu venture. Uppena has Panjaa Vaisshnav Tej as the lead protagonist opposite Krithi Shetty. The action drama is being helmed by Bucchi Babu Sana. The film is been bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers, and it will release on 2nd April.

Apart from Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi also has Master with Thalapathy Vijay in lead. Master too will have Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. The action thriller is being filmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and it is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

Reportedly, the Super Deluxe actor also has a negative role in Allu Arjun’s next which is been tentatively titled AA20.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!