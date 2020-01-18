Trance: Fahad Fasil & Nazriya Nazim Starrer Gets Its Release Date

The real-life pair of Fahad Fasil and Nazriya Nazim is one of the most loved and adored couples in Mollywood. The husband-wife duo of Fahad and Nazriya have been in headlines all across from the past number of months following their much-awaited release, Trance.

With Trance, the Malayalee audience will get to see the lovely couple on the big screen after a long gap of 6 years. Fahad and Nazriya were last seen sharing the same screen space in the superhit 2014 Malayalm release Bangalore Days.

Talking about their much-anticipated release Trance, the film which went on floors in late 2017 and which was wrapped in mid-2019, has finally got its release date. The makers have zeroed in on 14th February as the film’s release date on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

As per reports, Fahad in the film will be seen playing the role of a motivational trainer.

The Fahad Fasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer also has filmmaker Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George along with others in key roles.

The film is been helmed by Anwar Rasheed who in his career has delivered blockbuster directorial hits in the form of Mammootty starrer Rajamanikyam & Annan Thambi, along with Mohanlal’s Chotta Mumbai and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Ustad Hotel.

Trance is been bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed himself under his production banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. The music for the film is been composed by Jackson Vijay

