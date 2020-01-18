Chhapaak Box Office Day 8: Stays Low Theatrically On 2nd Friday

Chhapaak Box Office Day 8: Given the merits of the Deepika Padukone starrer, it could actually have covered a greater distance. However, with a serious theme that it carries and the fact that it was aimed at a targeted audience, the momentum didn’t really go to the next level. Moreover, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior just flew off after a very good start and that means the Meghna Gulzar directed film would primarily find eyeballs in the digital medium. Chhapaak had a low second Friday as 0.75 crores* came in. The film had started with first day collections of 4.77 crores so this is a drop of around 85%.

For Deepika Padukone, the best returns from the film is the kind of critical acclaim that she has gained, and the fact that she chose to go experimental even though she could have opted for a far more commercial venture. Her idea was to bring out a social abuse on a much larger public domain and in that aspect she has covered a distance.

Fox Star Studios did make the film under budget and from a commercial standpoint, their ends are covered due to satellite, digital and music rights coming in handy. Of course, they would have bargained for a much bigger theatrical lifetime total as well. For now, Chhapaak has collected 29.13 crores* and it is expected to collect 32 crores* by the time the second weekend is through. Post that it would have four more working days to collect before the new releases take over on the coming Friday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

