Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 9 Morning Occupancy: Shows A Massive Growth!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama is enjoying an exceptional trending since its release and during the second weekend too, the film is expected to pull off excellent numbers.

Yesterday i.e. on day 8, Tanhaji raked in 10.06 crores with the start of 18-20% occupancy in the morning shows and today, the period drama is expected to go past the 13 crore mark comfortably considering the morning occupancy of 33-35% across the country.

While Tanhaji is expected to cross the 150 crore mark during the second weekend itself, the race for 200 crore is very much on!

Tanhaji is all set to become Ajay Devgn’s highest grosser ever.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020 along with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, whose Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the screens on last Friday, also took to Twitter on the same day to comment on the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi that happened earlier this month.

“I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone – let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence,” Ajay tweeted.

Ajay’s tweet received mixed responses from netizens.

One wrote: “Tanhaji shows khali chl rhi h kya dost?”

Another wrote: “Singham kam bolta hai aur jab bolta hai to Singham ki personality jalakti hai. Hats off to you sir.”

Another tweeted: “Wow…now i will go to see ur movie on sunday…thank u.”

One more wrote: “Well said boss. TANHAJI hogi all time blockbuster.”

