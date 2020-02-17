Tollywood Actor Srikanth’s Father Meka Parameswara Rao Breathes His Last In Hyderabad

Telugu Film Industry woke up to a heartbreaking news today, as popular Tollywood actor Srikanth’s father Meka Paramesawara Rao (71) passed away last night around 11:45 pm.

As per various reports, Srikanth’s father was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad following age-related issues and lung problems.

Meka Parameswara Rao wasn’t keeping well from the past number of months. The deceased was survived by wife Jhansi Lakshmi and children Srikanth, Anil, and Nirmala.

As per a report from Tollywood.net, Meka Parmeswara Rao originally hailed from Mekavaripalem in Krishna district, and later shifted to to Basavapalem village in Gangavati district, Karnataka.

About Srikanth, the talented actor made his debut in the year 1991 with Telugu venture People’s Encounter. Srikanth is well known all across for his serious and comical roles. He has shared the same screen space with some of the biggest names in Telugu industry like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Venkatesh among many others.

The versatile actor in his 29 years filmy career has acted in over 120 films with each in Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Srikanth is currently busy these days with the shoot of Telugu ventures Marshal and Kothala Rayudu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!