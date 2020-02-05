The Priest: Manju Warrier’s Dream Come True As She Kickstarts Shoot With Mammootty For Their Thriller

Mollywood actress Manju Warrier is on a roll in terms of her career. The actress who had an amazing 2019 with back to back hits in the form of Malayalam action-drama Lucifer and her debut Tamil action thriller Asuran, has recently kickstarted the shoot of her next, The Priest with none other than megastar Mammootty.

With The Priest, it is for the very first time in her 25-year acting career where Manju Warrier will be sharing the same screen space with Mammootty. The actress who recently joined the star cast of the Mammootty starrer was over the moon to shoot with the Shylock actor.

Manju who is quite active on her social media handles took to her Twitter account to share a picture with Mammootty, the actress along with the picture had a caption that read: “Dreams do come true! Thank you Mammookka @mammukka”

Talking about the picture, one gets to see Mammootty sporting a bearded look, whereas Manju can be seen with all smiles.

About The Priest, the film is being helmed by debutant filmmaker Jofin T Chacko and it is expected to be a thriller.

The Priest will be bankrolled by Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu under Anto Joseph Film Company banner.

Apart from The Priest, Manju also has yet another big project under her kitty in the form of ace filmmaker Priyadarshan’s directorial Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with actor Mohanlal.

