The Priest: Mammootty’s First Look Poster From His Next Looks Intriguing!

The Priest: Mollywood megastar Mammootty has his kitty filled with multiple projects. The multiple-time National award-winning actor who is busy with promotions of his film Shylock which is on the verge of its release, yesterday unveiled the first look poster of his next which has been titled, The Priest.

The veteran actor who is quite active on twitter with over 1 Million followers, took to his account to share the first look poster with a tweet that read: “Unveiling the first look poster of my new movie @ThePriestMovie”

Unveiling the first look poster of my new movie @ThePriestMovie pic.twitter.com/RBnyOZNnbP — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 12, 2020

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Mammootty as a priest deeply engrossed in reading a book on the backdrop of a church.

The film has Mollywood actress Manju Warrier as the film’s leading lady. It will be for the first time where the viewers will get to see the Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the same film.

As per multiple reports, though Manju has a plum role in the film, she won’t be seen opposite Mammootty.

The Mammootty starrer is being helmed by debutant filmmaker Jofin T Chacko and it is expected to be a thriller.

The Priest will be bankrolled by Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu under Anto Joseph Film Company banner.

On the film front, apart from action-thriller Shylock and The Priest, the megastar also has political thriller One in his kitty.

The veteran actor was last seen on the big screen in period drama Mamangam.

