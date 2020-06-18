Thalapathy Vijay has a mass fan following not just limited to India, but abroad too. The star actor will be turning 46 this coming Monday, as his fans, especially the ones in European countries of Germany and France are on cloud nine. With a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases there, and with things getting back to normal, and theatres being reopened, the actor’s last film Bigil will be re-released in both the countries.

As per a report from timesofindia.com, Thalapathy Vijay starrer will be screened from 22nd June to 30th June. The film originally released worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, and was declared a superhit. Bigil helmed by Atlee Kumar also had Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff along with others in key roles.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in the much-anticipated Master. The film which was originally slated to release on 9th April has been postponed due to lockdown. The action thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, as the Super Deluxe actor will be seen playing the lead antagonist.

Master will be having a pan India release, as it will hit big screens in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

