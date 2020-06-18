A lot of Hollywood celebrities have been under the tabloid radar. After rumours around Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston reconciliation, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are reportedly facing trouble in the paradise. That’s not it, now the eyeballs are back at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. This time it seems to be serious!

It was just last week when a lot of noise was being made around the couple. Reports started that their $14 million worth dream house has turned into a ‘nightmare.’ Mila and Ashton were selling it as a move to divide their assets. Now, recent reports state that they’re actually getting a divorce.

A source close to the Life & Style magazine reveals the same as, “Friends think that Mila and Ashton are selling their family home as the first step in dividing their assets. Their marriage is definitely in crisis.”

It is being said that it all started post Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher began quarantining together owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Soon, both faced difficulties and have decided to finally call it quits. And that’s not it, the rumour further goes onto state that the actress was insecure. Ever since Demi Moore made allegations on Ashton, Mila has been uncomfortable.

“She continues to have insecurities when it comes to Ashton. They either need to fix things between them or split for good. The next few months are going to be crucial,” adds the source.

All in all, these reports suggest that the couple is finally working on the details of their divorce.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been a power couple in Hollywood. They’re blessed with 2 children – Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher (5) and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher (3).

This is the first time that rumours around their split have surfaced online. Previously too such reports did the round, but the couple quashed it all in style!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!