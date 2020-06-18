



That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson is charged with the rapes of three women. After 3 years of investigation in the case of rape by force or fear, the decision was taken on Wednesday by Los Angeles prosecutors.

As reported by The Guardian, the charges against Danny Masterson were filed on Tuesday and he was arrested on Wednesday. However, a few hours later, he was released after posting bond. Danny will have to be present for the arraignment on September 18, 2020, at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in LA.

The portal reports that he was charged with raping 3 women during the 2000s. That ’70s Show actor was charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2002, a 28-year-old woman in the early 2003, and another 23-year-old woman in late 2003. If Danny Masterson is convicted, he will face up to 45 years in prison. There were two other cases against him that the police had investigated. But due to insufficient evidence and expiration of the statute of limitations, the prosecutors refused to file charges on him.

Tom Mesereau, Danny’s attorney said in a statement that his client is innocent. He said, “Obviously, Mr Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Meanwhile, talking about That ’70s Show, along with Danny Masterson, it also starred Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace.

